Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Nobel Prize winner Handke admits having Yugoslav passport

November 8, 2019 8:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Nobel laurate Peter Handke has admitted that he had a Yugoslav passport in the 1990s, as Austrian authorities launched an investigation into whether he legally held on to his Austrian citizenship after obtaining the travel document.

Handke, who won the Nobel Prize for literature this year, told Belgrade newspaper Vecernje Novosti on Friday that he “got the passport to travel.”

Since Serbia and Montenegro split apart in 2006, Yugoslav passports are no longer valid.

Authorities in Austria’s Carinthia province have opened an investigation into the matter. Austrians taking another citizenship need to secure permission to keep their Austrian nationality.

Advertisement

Handke, 76, has long faced criticism for his vigorous defense of the Serbs during the 1990’s wars in the Balkans.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'