Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Octavia Spencer to receive honor from Producers Guild

November 8, 2019 1:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Producers Guild of America will honor Octavia Spencer for her work behind-the-camera at its 2020 awards show.

Spencer, who was among the producers of last year’s best picture Oscar winner “Green Book,” will receive the Visionary Award at the Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18.

The honor is meant to celebrate producers who create “inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture.”

Spencer also served as an executive producer on “Ma,” a horror film released earlier this year that gave the Oscar-winning actress her first starring role .

Advertisement

Previous recipients of the award include Brad Pitt, Ava DuVernay and “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'