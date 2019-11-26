Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

OK boomer, Jill Filipovic is writing a book about you

November 26, 2019 12:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — OK boomer, someone’s writing a book about you.

Jill Filipovic, the author, journalist and attorney, has a deal with the Simon & Schuster imprint One Signal Books for “OK Boomer: Let’s Talk: Dispatches from a Generational Divide.” The publisher announced Tuesday that “OK Boomer” would look beyond the “humorous meme” and explore issues such as student debt, healthcare and climate change. The book is scheduled for late 2020.

Filipovic said in a statement that the economic struggles of younger people were largely “because of choices our parents’ generation made.” Filipovic, 36, added that her generation was “at a crossroads” between the world left to them and the world they desire. A CNN columnist and New York Times contributor, Filipovic is the author of “The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official