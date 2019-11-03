Listen Live Sports

Olivia Newton-John’s final ‘Grease’ ensemble fetches $405K

November 3, 2019 2:33 pm
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Two collectors said you’re the one that I want to Olivia Newton-John’s iconic “Grease” leather jacket and skintight pants at an auction Saturday in Beverly Hills.

Julien’s Auctions says the combined ensemble, which Newton-John’s character Sandy wears in the closing number of the 1978 film, fetched $405,700 total. The leather jacket sold for $243,200 and the pants, which Newton-John famously had to be sewn into, went for $162,500.

Other “Grease” memorabilia included a Pink Ladies jacket that went for $50,000 and a poster signed by Newton-John, John Travolta, director Randal Kleiser and producer and songwriter John Farrar, which sold for $64,000.

The proceeds from the jacket and pants, as well as a portion of the other items sold, will go the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

