Peace promoted during ‘Baltimore Ceasefire’ weekend

November 3, 2019 12:18 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A community vigil, art workshops and a poetry-writing workshop are among many peace-themed events aimed at promoting non-violence during “Baltimore Ceasefire” weekend.

The first ceasefire weekend was held in 2017 by organizers who urged that it be seen as a 72-hour period when no murders are committed in violence-plagued Baltimore. The weekends are held every three months.

The hopes of Erricka Bridgeford and other founders of the ceasefire weekends are often dashed as they were Saturday afternoon when two men were shot. A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead, becoming Baltimore’s 286th homicide victim of the year.

The ceasefire weekends do seem to have some effect. The Baltimore Sun reports that a study conducted by Bridgeford’s organization found that there was an average 52 percent reduction in shootings on ceasefire weekends.

