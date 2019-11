Pete Doherty arrested again in Paris, for violent behavior

By The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Paris authorities say British singer Pete Doherty has been arrested for the second time in the space of a week.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday the 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman was placed in custody Sunday for “violence by a person in a manifest state of intoxication.”

It was just one day after he was released from custody. He had been detained in the night of Thursday-Friday over a foiled cocaine purchase.

The prosecutor’s office couldn’t confirm French media reports that the latest trouble involved Doherty punching at a teenager in the chic Saint-Germain area of Paris.

Since rising to fame in the noughties, Doherty, the ex-boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offenses.

