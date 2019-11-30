Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

November 30, 2019 2:33 am
 
< a min read
      

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a helicopter dropping water on a fire from above Santa Barbara, California; protesters holding pictures of a slain journalist and demanding the resignation of Malta’s prime minister in Valletta; Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York and Taylor Swift performing at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 23-29, 2019.

Advertisement

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

___

This gallery was produced by Swayne Hall in New York.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president