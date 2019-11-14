Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Pierce Brosnan’s sons named Golden Globe Awards ambassadors

November 14, 2019 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierce Brosnan’s sons have been chosen as the Golden Globe ambassadors to assist with the glitzy awards ceremony.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday evening that 22-year-old Dylan and 17-year-old Paris Bronsan will assume the ambassador roles for the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards in January.

An ambassador is traditionally the child of a celebrity who assists with award presentations, handing out trophies to winners and escorting them off stage.

Dylan and Paris are the first male ambassadors after the HFPA rechristened the role, formerly known as Miss Golden Globe, in 2017. The association wanted to expand the role to help recognize the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts throughout the year.

Advertisement

Previous ambassadors include Idris Elba’s daughter Isan Elba and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Garcia.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

The Golden Globes ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5. Nominations for the show, which honors achievements in film and television, will be announced on Dec. 9.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off