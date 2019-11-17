Listen Live Sports

Reid says Iowa, NH too white as Nevada hosts 2020 candidates

November 17, 2019 8:16 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says that while Iowa and New Hampshire get to weigh in first on the Democratic presidential contest next year, the states do not have enough racial diversity to offer any insight into how a candidate will fare across the country.

Reid says Nevada, the third state to weigh in, is the first that looks like the rest of the country, with a sizeable Latino population and significant groups of Asian American and black voters.

The longtime Nevada senator spoke to reporters in Las Vegas on Sunday before 14 White House hopefuls were set to speak at a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party. Reid says he won’t endorse at least until after Nevada’s Feb. 22 caucuses.

