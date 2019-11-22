Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Roc Nation adds reggae star Buju Banton to its roster

November 22, 2019 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company has added reggae star Buju Banton to its jam-packed roster.

On Friday Roc Nation announced the partnership with the reggae and dancehall king, whose comeback concert held earlier this year in his native Jamaica was one of the country’s largest shows. More than 30,000 people attended the concert.

Banton, 46, will celebrate the new deal with Friday’s music video release for his song “Steppa.” The performer released his first album in the earlier ‘90s and he’s become one of the important and respected acts in reggae. His last album, 2010’s “Before the Dawn,” won the Grammy for best reggae album.

Banton was released in December 2018 after serving seven years in federal prison on drug charges.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas