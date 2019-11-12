Listen Live Sports

Screening of Polanski movie to go ahead despite allegation

November 12, 2019 11:43 am
 
PARIS (AP) — The Paris screening of a new French-Italian film “An Officer and a Spy” is going ahead despite a new allegation that its director Roman Polanski raped a woman decades ago. Tuesday’s screening will be attended by the film’s crew.

French media say several interviews with actors from the movie have been canceled, however, including with Jean Dujardin and Louis Garrel.

The French daily Le Parisien on Friday reported claims from a French woman in her early 60s that she was assaulted at age 18 in 1975 by Polanski at his chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Polanski “firmly contests” the allegation, his lawyer said.

Polanski has been a fugitive from the U.S. for more than four decades since pleading guilty to a sex offense.

