Seoul police investigating BTS member over traffic accident

November 4, 2019 1:44 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police say they are investigating a member of K-pop superstar group BTS over a traffic accident involving the band member and a taxi driver.

Seoul-based Segye Ilbo newspaper reported Monday that Jungkook and the taxi driver suffered bruises in the Saturday crash.

Seoul police said Jungkook was booked and an investigation of his case was underway in line with traffic law. Police would not confirm any injuries, but described the case as minor because it did not cause much human or property damage. They also said the case did not involve drunken driving.

Calls to Big Hit Entertainment were unanswered Monday.

The Segye Ilbo report, citing police, said Jungkook violated traffic rules while driving his Mercedes Benz and hit the taxi on a Seoul street.

