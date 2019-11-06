Listen Live Sports

Singer Chris Brown holding high-end yard sale at his home

November 6, 2019 1:36 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Brown says he’s having a high-end yard sale at his Los Angeles home, and a crowd has been gathering for hours.

The singer posted a flyer on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that included his home address in the Tarzana neighborhood and says the event started at 10 a.m. Wednesday and will go until 7 p.m.

The flyer says the sale will feature “significantly marked-down high-end designer items.” He captioned the posts: “DA CRIB … 2 day event.”

People began gathering at the house Tuesday night, and a long line stretched down the sidewalk of the residential neighborhood before the event Wednesday.

The house was the site of one of Brown’s many run-ins with the law, a 2016 police standoff that ended with his arrest.

