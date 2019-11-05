Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Spanx founder buys Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ pants

November 5, 2019 9:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Spanx was revealed to be the successful bidder for the skintight satin pants that Olivia Newton-John wore in the movie “Grease.”

Sara Blakely told “CBS This Morning” Tuesday she plans to frame the pants and hang them at Spanx’s headquarters in Atlanta because they inspired the company’s black faux-leather leggings.

Blakely bid $162,500 for the pants, which Newton-John had to be sewn into for the 1978 film.

Blakely says she is huge fan of Newton-John, who sang at Blakely’s wedding.

Advertisement

Newton-John says she’s excited Blakley purchased them.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Julien’s Auctions says the leather jacket that Newton-John’s character, Sandy, wore fetched $243,200, bringing the total for the outfit to $405,700.

The proceeds from the jacket and pants, as well as a portion of the other items sold, will go the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term