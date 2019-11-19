Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
SuperM, BoA to perform at 2020 Global Goal in South Korea

November 19, 2019 8:00 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — K-pop supergroup SuperM and singer BoA will perform at a Global Citizen event in Asia as part of a massive multi-continent concert next year.

The advocacy organization says the performers will join the lineup of Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 26, 2020. The event is a part of a yearlong initiative to achieve the United Nations’ Global Goals to end poverty and tackle climate change.

The goal is to secure $350 million for the next 10 years.

The 10-hour concert will span five locations. It will be broadcast live from Seoul, New York City, Lagos, Nigeria, and other cities in Latin America and Europe.

Performers in other locations include Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica.

