Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

T.I. apologizes and says he was joking about ‘hymen’ comment

November 25, 2019 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper T.I. says he was joking when he said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is “still intact.”

The performer, who received backlash when the comments went viral earlier this month, told Jada Pinkett-Smith on Monday’s episode of “Red Table Talk” that he also apologized to his daughter.

Says T.I.: “I began to embellish and exaggerate, and I think a lot of people kind of took it extremely literal.”

Planned Parenthood and others blasted T.I. when he told the “Ladies Like Us” podcast that he takes “yearly trips to the gynecologist” with his now 18-year-old daughter.

Advertisement

T.I. says he went to the gynecologist with his daughter when she was 15 and 16, not 18. He adds that his daughter’s mom was present at the appointments.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn