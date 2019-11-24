Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Eilish set for American Music Awards

November 24, 2019 8:53 am
 
All eyes will be on Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The pop star, who has continued to publicly battle with the men who own her master recordings, is set to take the stage at Sunday’s show — a performance she recently said was put in jeopardy by Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun. Swift could also make history at the AMAs if she surpasses Michael Jackson’s record for most wins.

Swift, who has won 23 AMAs, is nominated for five awards and could best the King of Pop’s 24 wins. She will also receive the artist of the decade award, to be presented by Carole King, at the show, which airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.

Other performers include Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Selena Gomez.

