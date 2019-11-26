Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Tennessee museum director fired for Gettysburg Address loan

November 26, 2019 1:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — The new director of a Tennessee museum was fired from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum for lending out an irreplaceable copy of the Gettysburg Address.

A Friday report by the Illinois Inspector General says Alan Lowe lent the document to Mercury One for a “pop-up museum” last year. Mercury One is a nonprofit founded by political pundit Glenn Beck.

The document is one of five known copies of the Gettysburg Address written in Lincoln’s hand. It wasn’t supposed to be lent out without a unanimous vote by the Historic Preservation Agency Board of Trustees.

The inspector general found Lowe mismanaged the museum and violated policies.

Advertisement

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Lowe started Monday with the American Museum of Science and Energy. He didn’t return a phone telephone message Tuesday.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official