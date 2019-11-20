Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The Latest: Lizzo leads Grammy nominations with 8

November 20, 2019
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Grammy nominations (all times local):

8:41 a.m.

The Grammys are screaming “Cuz I Love You” to Lizzo: the breakthrough singer-rapper scored a whopping eight nominations, including bids for the top four awards, making her the show’s top-nominated act.

Lizzo picked up nominations for album of the year with her major-label debut, “Cuz I Love You”; song and record of the year with her anthemic No. 1 hit, “Truth Hurts”; and best new artist.

Like Lizzo, other new artists dominated with Grammy nominations on Wednesday: Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X earned six nominations apiece.

Eilish also scored nominations in the top four categories, making the 17-year-old the youngest artist in the history of the Grammys to achieve the feat. Lil Nas X is up for three of the top four awards, including album and record of the year for “Old Town Road.”

8:28 a.m.

The Grammys have announced the first nominees for its 2020 show, and contenders include Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan, who started the job earlier this year, announced at a news conference in New York City on Wednesday morning that Beyoncé’s “Spirit” and Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” will compete for best pop solo performance. Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” — three songs that reached the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — are also nominated for the award.

The Grammys will announce more of its nominees at the conference and then on CBS. The show has 84 categories. The 2020 Grammys will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

