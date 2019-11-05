Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

November 5, 2019 12:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Apple Book charts for week ending November 3, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Blue Moon by Lee Child – 9780399593550 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Ravenous by Helen Hardt – 9781642631371 – (Waterhouse Press)

3. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Advertisement

4. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly – 9780316457484 – (Little, Brown and Company)

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

5. The Plot Against the President by Lee Smith – 9781546085010 – (Center Street)

6. The Last Wife by Nicola Marsh – 9781838880514 – (Bookouture)

7. The Oysterville Sewing Circle by Susan Wiggs – 9780062425614 – (William Morrow)

8. The Deserter by Alex Demille & Nelson DeMille – 9781501101779 – (Simon & Schuster)

9. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes – 9780399562501 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

____

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term