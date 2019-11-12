Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

November 12, 2019 12:37 pm
 
Apple Book charts for week ending November 10, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Blue Moon by Lee Child – 9780399593550 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Olive, Again (Oprah’s Book Club) by Elizabeth Strout – 9780812996555 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Final Option by Boyd Morrison & Clive Cussler – 9780525541820 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. The Deception by Nikki Sloane – No ISBN Available – (Shady Creek Publishing)

6. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly – 9780316457484 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell – 9781501190124 – (Atria Books)

8. Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry by Mary Higgins Clark – 9781501171710 – (Simon & Schuster)

9. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes – 9780399562501 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Tacker by Sawyer Bennett – No ISBN Available – (Big Dog Books, LLC)

