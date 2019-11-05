Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

November 5, 2019 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 3, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. The Lion King (2019)

2. Good Boys

Advertisement

3. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

4. Toy Story 4

5. Hocus Pocus

6. Luce

7. The Angry Birds Movie 2

8. Spider-Man: Far from Home

9. The Nightmare Before Christmas

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

10. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Luce

2. Midsommar

3. The Farewell

4. Shadow

5. Can You Keep A Secret?

6. The Rise of Jordan Peterson

7. Plus One

8. The Nightingale

9. Hereditary

10. Trick ‘R’ Treat (2008)

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term