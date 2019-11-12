Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

November 12, 2019 12:23 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 10, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

2. Long Shot

3. The Lion King (2019)

4. Dora and the Lost City of Gold

5. The Art of Racing In the Rain

6. Toy Story 4

7. The Kitchen (2019)

8. The Peanut Butter Falcon

9. Spider-Man: Far from Home

10. Good Boys

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Luce

2. Driven (2019)

3. The Nightingale

4. Official Secrets

5. Midsommar

6. Fittest in Dubai

7. Can You Keep A Secret?

8. Blink of an Eye

9. Danger Close

10. Missing 411: The Hunted

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

