The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

November 12, 2019 12:33 pm
 
App Store Official Charts for the week ending November 10, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. iSchedule, HotSchedules

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9. True Skate, True Axis

10. NBA 2K20, 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Tycoon, Lion Studios

2. DAZN: Live Boxing, MMA & MLB, DAZN Limited

3. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

4. Photo Roulette, Photo Roulette AS

5. Brain Out, EYEWIND LIMITED

6. Bikes Hill, Voodoo

7. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Clash of Blocks!, Popcorn GmbH

10. Rescue Cut – Rope Puzzle, MarkApp Co. Ltd

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Affinity Photo, Serif Labs

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. XtraMath, XtraMath

9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

10. Five Night at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Tycoon, Lion Studios

2. Art Ball 3D, Alictus

3. Stencil Art – Spray Masters, Lion Studios

4. Icing On The Cake, Lion Studios

5. Rescue Cut – Rope Puzzle, MarkApp Co. Ltd

6. Tomb of the Mask: Color, Playgendary

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

