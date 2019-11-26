Listen Live Sports

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

November 26, 2019 1:47 pm
 
1 min read
      

App Store Official Charts for the week ending November 24, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft., Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Human Anatomy Atlas 2020, Visible Body

4. Dirt Trackin 2, BENNETT RACING SIMULATIONS, LLC

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Ink Inc. – Tattoo, TycoonLion Studios

3. Rusty Blower 3D, ZPLAY

4. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

5. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

6. Pokey Ball, Voodoo

7. Brain Out, EYEWIND LIMITED

8. Five Hoops, Voodoo

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Human Anatomy Atlas 2020, Visible Body

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. XtraMath, XtraMath

9. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, isney

2. Ink Inc. – Tattoo, TycoonLion Studios

3. Brain Puzzle: IQ Challenge, Gamejam Co.

4. Rescue Cut – Rope Puzzle, MarkApp Co. Ltd

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Pokey Ball, Voodoo

7. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Brain Out, EYEWIND LIMITED

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

