Times, actors are changing as ‘The Crown’ enters 1960s, ’70s

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Crown” returns for its third season on Netflix with new faces in familiar roles.

As the drama about Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her circle advances in time and age, the producers are swapping out actors.

Olivia Colman has replaced Claire Foy, who played the queen for two seasons and won an Emmy Award for the part.

Other new cast members include Tobias Menzies as Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as her sister, Princess Margaret.

Advertisement

The new series takes place from the 1960s to the ’70s, when the United Kingdom faced social upheaval and economic crises. The queen also has to adjust to a new prime minister as the Labour Party wins power.

“The Crown” returns for 10 new episodes Sunday on Netflix.

___

Lynn Elber is at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.