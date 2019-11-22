On Nov. 22, 1955, RCA Records signed Elvis Presley after buying his contract from Sun Records. Elvis got a $5,000 bonus for signing.

In 1965, the musical play “Man of La Mancha” opened in New York.

Also in 1965, Bob Dylan married former model Sara Lowndes. The marriage was not made public until the following February.

In 1967, Arlo Guthrie’s 22-minute song “Alice’s Restaurant” was released.

In 1980, actress Mae West died at her Hollywood residence at age 87.

In 1989, actor Martin Sheen was arrested for blocking entrance to the Los Angeles federal building. He was part of a protest against U.S. support for El Salvador’s government.

In 1992, “60 Minutes” aired an interview with Woody Allen, who said Mia Farrow had threatened to have him killed after she learned he was having an affair with her 21-year-old adopted daughter.

Also in 1992, Paul Simon opened his first tour of South America in Brazil.

In 1997, singer Michael Hutchence of INXS (in-ex-ES’) hanged himself with a belt in a hotel in Sydney, Australia. He was 37.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Michael Callan is 84. Comedian-director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) is 79. Actor Tom Conti is 78. Singer Jesse Colin Young (The Youngbloods) is 78. Guitarist-actor Little Steven (The E Street Band, “The Sopranos”) is 69. Bassist Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads is 69. Actress Lin Tucci (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 68. Singer Lawrence Gowan of Styx is 63. Actor Richard Kind (“Spin City,” ”Mad About You”) is 63. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is 61. Singer “Farmer Jason” Ringenberg (Jason and the Scorchers) is 61. Actress Mariel Hemingway is 58. Actor-producer Brian Robbins (“Head of the Class”) is 56. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 55. Actor Nicholas Rowe (“The Crown”) is 53. Actor Michael Kenneth Williams (“12 Years A Slave,” ”Boardwalk Empire”) is 53. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 52. Actress Sidse (sih’-sa) Babett Knudsen (“Westworld”) is 51. Drummer Chris Fryar of Zac Brown Band is 49. Actor Tyler Hilton (“One Tree Hill”) is 36. Actress Scarlett Johannson is 35. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower (“Twilight” movies) is 31. Singer Candice Glover (“American Idol”) is 30. Actor Dacre (DAY’-ker) Montgomery (“Stranger Things”) is 25. Actress Mackenzie Lintz (“Under the Dome”) is 23.

