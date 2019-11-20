On Nov. 20, 1966, the musical “Cabaret” opened on Broadway.

In 1970, Kinks singer Ray Davies re-recorded one word for the single “Apeman.” The song contained the word “foggin’,” which sounded too much like an expletive.

In 1973, Who drummer Keith Moon collapsed twice during a concert in San Francisco, apparently because of jet lag. Guitarist Pete Townshend asked for a volunteer from the audience to finish the set — and got one.

In 1983, an estimated 100 million people watched the controversial ABC movie “The Day After,” which depicted the outbreak of nuclear war.

In 1990, Milli Vanilli held a press conference to discuss the lip-synching scandal that cost them their Grammy. Rob Pilatus (pih-LAY’-tuhs) told kids to get a good lawyer if they want to get into show business.

In 1994, musician David Crosby got a liver transplant.

In 2015, Adele released her “25” album. It sold 3.38 million copies in its first week of release in the U.S., setting a record for first-week sales.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Estelle Parsons is 92. Comedian Dick Smothers is 81. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 77. Actress Veronica Hamel is 76. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 73. Actor Samuel E. Wright (Sebastian in “Little Mermaid”) is 73. Musician Joe Walsh is 72. Actor Richard Masur (“One Day at a Time”) is 71. Actress Bo Derek is 63. Drummer Jimmy Brown of UB40 is 62. Actress Sean Young is 60. Pianist Jim Brickman is 58. Drummer Todd Nance of Widespread Panic is 57. Actress Ming-Na (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ”Mulan”) is 56. Rapper Mike D of the Beastie Boys is 54. Rapper Sen Dog of Cypress Hill is 54. Actress Callie Thorne (“Rescue Me,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 50. Actress Sabrina Lloyd (“Numb3rs”) is 49. Actor Joel McHale (“Community”) is 48. Actress Marisa Ryan (“New York Undercover”) is 45. Country singer Dierks (DURKS) Bentley is 44. Actor Joshua Gomez (“Chuck”) is 44. Country singer Josh Turner is 42. Actress Nadine Velazquez (“My Name Is Earl”) is 41. Actor Jacob Pitts (“Sneaky Pete,” “Justified”) is 40. Actor Jeremy Jordan (“Supergirl”) is 35. Actress Ashley Fink (“Glee”) is 33. Bassist Jared Followill of Kings of Leon is 33. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz (“Station 19”) is 33. Actor Cody Linley (“Hannah Montana”) is 30. Guitarist Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 24.

