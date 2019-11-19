On Nov. 19, 1964, The Beefeaters changed their name to The Byrds.

In 1968, Diana Ross interrupted a set by The Supremes at the Royal Command Variety Performance in London to make a plea for racial harmony. The audience applauded for two minutes.

In 1970, James Brown married his second wife, Dierdre Jenkins, at her home in South Carolina. They divorced in 1981

In 1979, Chuck Berry was released from a prison farm in California after serving two months for tax evasion in 1973.

Advertisement

In 1990, pop duo Milli Vanilli was stripped of its Grammy because other singers had lent their voices to the “Girl You Know It’s True” album.

In 1993, Nirvana taped an all-acoustic show in New York for “MTV Unplugged.” It aired a month later.

In 2001, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland (WY’-land) was arrested in Las Vegas for domestic battery after getting into a fight with his wife. He later pleaded guilty and was ordered to undergo counseling.

In 2002, Michael Jackson dangled his baby son, nicknamed Blanket, over a fourth-floor balcony at a hotel in Berlin for fans waiting outside.

In 2005, musician Gary Glitter was arrested while trying to board a flight from Vietnam to Thailand. He was later convicted of child molestation.

Also in 2005, singer Christina Aguilera married music executive Jordan Bratman in California’s Napa Valley. They have since divorced.

Also in 2005, Kiss frontman Paul Stanley married Erin Sutton in Pasadena, California.

In 2017, country singer Mel Tillis died at the age of 85 in Ocala, Florida. He had dealt with intestinal issues for a year, but he died of respiratory failure.

Today’s Birthdays: Talk show host Larry King is 86. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 83. Media mogul Ted Turner is 81. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 77. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 70. Actor Robert Beltran (“Big Love,” ”Star Trek: Voyager”) is 66. Actress Kathleen Quinlan is 65. Actress Glynnis O’Connor is 64. Journalist Ann Curry is 63. Actress Allison Janney (“The West Wing”) is 60. Drummer Matt Sorum of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 59. Actress Meg Ryan is 58. Actress Jodie Foster is 57. Actress Terry Farrell (“Becker”) is 56. Drummer Travis McNabb (Better Than Ezra) is 50. Singer Tony Rich is 48. Singer Jason Albert of Heartland is 46. Country singer Billy Currington is 46. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 46. Singer Tamika Scott of Xscape is 44. Rapper Lil’ Mo is 42. Director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) is 40. Guitarist Browan Lollar of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 37. Actor Adam Driver (“Girls”) is 36. Country singer Cam is 35. Rapper Tyga is 30.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.