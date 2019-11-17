On Nov. 17, 1968, NBC outraged football fans by cutting away from the final minutes of New York Jets-Oakland Raiders game to begin a TV adaptation of “Heidi” on schedule. The Raiders beat the Jets, 43-to-32.

Also in 1968, Glen Campbell received gold records for the singles “By The Time I Get To Phoenix” and “Gentle On My Mind.”

In 1970, an Elton John concert was broadcast live over a New York radio station. A recording was released in the U.S. as the album “11-17-70.”

In 1979, Jethro Tull bassist John Glascock died of a heart attack after a long history of heart trouble. He was 26.

In 1990, David Crosby broke his left leg, ankle and shoulder in a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles. Police said he was speeding and was not wearing a helmet.

In 1991, the Fox network became the first network to air a commercial for condoms. It featured a young man talking about disease infecting nice people.

In 1992, the soundtrack to “The Bodyguard” was released.

In 1995, actor Tony Randall married Heather Harlan, an understudy in one of his plays. He was 75, she was 25.

In 2006, singer Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes filed for divorce from actress Kate Hudson. They had been married six years.

Today’s Birthdays: Guitarist Gerry McGee of The Ventures is 82. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 81. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons is 78. Movie director Martin Scorsese (skor-SEH’-see) is 77. Actress Lauren Hutton is 76. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 75. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 75. Actor Stephen Root (“King of the Hill,” ”NewsRadio”) is 68. Actress Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 61. Actor William Moses is 60. Entertainer RuPaul is 59. Musician Joey Williams of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 57. Actor Dylan Walsh (“Nip/Tuck,” ”Brooklyn Bridge”) is 56. Actress-model Daisy Fuentes is 53. Actress Sophie Marceau (“Braveheart”) is 53. Singer Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe is 52. Keyboardist Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler is 52. Actor David Ramsey (“Arrow,” “Blue Bloods”) is 48. Actress Leslie Bibb (“ER,” ”Popular”) is 46. Actor Brandon Call (“Step By Step”) is 43. Country singer Aaron Lines is 42. Actress Rachel McAdams (“Wedding Crashers,” “The Notebook”) is 41. Guitarist Isaac Hanson of Hanson is 39. Actor Justin Cooper (“Liar, Liar”) is 31. Bassist Reid Perry of The Band Perry is 31. Actress Raquel Castro (“Jersey Girl”) is 25.

