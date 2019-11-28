On Nov. 28, 1925, the Grand Ole Opry made its radio debut on station WSM.

In 1964, Willie Nelson made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Also in 1964, “Leader of the Pack” by The Shangri-Las hit number one on the Billboard pop chart.

In 1974, John Lennon performed in concert for the first time in several years. He sang three songs with Elton John at Madison Square Garden in New York. It was payback for a bet in which Elton John had made Lennon promise they’d perform together if “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night” hit number one.

Advertisement

In 1976, actress Rosalind Russell died of breast cancer. She was 68.

In 1989, IRS agents raided the Las Vegas home of actor Redd Foxx, who owed an estimated $755,000 in taxes.

In 1990, officials in Los Angeles decided there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute singer Axl Rose for assault in connection with a dispute with his neighbor. The neighbor claimed Rose hit her over the head with an empty wine bottle.

In 1997, Chumbawamba singer Danbert Nobacon (NOH’-bay-kahn) was arrested in Florence, Italy, for wearing a skirt. He was released when a police officer recognized the name “Chumbawamba.”

Also in 1997, the last episode of “Beavis and Butt-head” aired on MTV.

Today’s Birthdays: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Junior is 90. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel (shuh-NEL’) is 79. Singer Randy Newman is 76. Musician Paul Shaffer (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 70. Actor Ed Harris is 69. Actress S. Epatha (e-PAY’-tha) Merkerson (“Law and Order”) is 67. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 63. Actor Judd Nelson is 60. Director Alfonso Cuaron (kwahr-OHN’) (“Roma,” “Gravity”) is 58. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 57. Comedian Jon Stewart (“The Daily Show”) is 57. Actress Garcelle Beauvais (boh-VAY’) (“NYPD Blue,” ”The Jamie Foxx Show”) is 53. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 51. Actress Gina Tognoni (ton-YOHN’-ee) (“The Young and the Restless”) is 46. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 45. Actor Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”) is 44. Actor Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) is 43. Actress Aimee Garcia (“Lucifer”) is 41. Rapper Chamillionaire (kah-MIL’-yon-ayr) is 40. Actor Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds”) is 40. Keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij (baht-man-GLEESH’) (Vampire Weekend) is 36. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees is 36. Singer Trey Songz is 35. Actress Scarlett Pomers (POM’-ers) (“Reba”) is 31. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray (“Empire”) is 26.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.