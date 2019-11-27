On Nov. 27, 1957, the album “The Chirping Crickets” by Buddy Holly and the Crickets was released. It contained the singles “That’ll Be the Day,” ”Maybe Baby,” and “Not Fade Away.”

In 1967, The Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour” album was released in North America.

In 1969, the Rolling Stones opened a four-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Portions of the first two concerts were released on the album “Get Yer Ya-Yas Out.”

In 1970, George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” album was released.

Advertisement

In 1980, the sitcom “Bosom Buddies,” starring Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari (skoh-LAHR’-ee), premiered on ABC.

In 1985, actress Amy Irving married filmmaker Steven Spielberg. They have since split up.

In 1995, The Beatles’ “Anthology One” set a record for first-week album sales, selling 1.2 million copies. That record has since been broken.

Today’s Birthdays: Director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) is 68. TV personality Bill Nye (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is 64. Actor William Fichtner (FIHK’-ner) (“Invasion”) is 63. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 60. Actor Michael Rispoli (“The Rum Diary,” “To Die For”) is 59. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 59. Drummer Charlie Benante (beh-NAHN’-tay) of Anthrax is 57. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 57. Actor Fisher Stevens (“Early Edition”) is 56. Actress Robin Givens is 55. Actor Michael Vartan (“Alias”) is 51. Actress Elizabeth Marvel (“Homeland,” “House of Cards”) is 50. Rapper Skoob of DAS EFX is 49. Rapper Twista is 47. Actor Jaleel White (“Family Matters”) is 43. Actress Aubrey Peeples (“Nashville”) is 26.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.