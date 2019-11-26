On Nov. 26, 1942, the film “Casablanca,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, had its world premiere in New York City.

In 1956, bandleader Tommy Dorsey was found dead at his Connecticut home after apparently choking. He was 51.

In 1962, The Beatles recorded “Please Please Me.”

In 1968, Cream performed its farewell concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Guitarist Eric Clapton and drummer Ginger Baker continued working together in the band Blind Faith.

In 1976, 10cc (ten-see-see) broke up.

In 1982, jazz trumpeter Miles Davis married actress Cicely Tyson in New York. Comedian Bill Cosby was the best man.

In 1989, more than 45 acts participated in an earthquake relief “Rock-A-Thon” broadcast on public television and in Northern California. Concerts were held in San Francisco, Oakland and Watsonville, the town hit hardest by the quake.

In 1992, Michael Jackson’s “Dangerous” album was released. Hundreds of fans lined up at stores nationwide to buy it on the first day.

Today’s Birthdays: Impressionist Rich Little is 81. Singer Tina Turner is 80. Singer Jean Terrell (replaced Diana Ross in the Supremes) is 75. Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 74. Actress Marianne Muellerleile (mul-ler-LY’-lee) (Film’s “Memento,” TV’s “Life With Bonnie”) is 71. Actress Jamie Rose (“Falcon Crest,” ”St. Elsewhere”) is 60. Country singer Linda Davis is 57. Actor Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”) is 54. Actress Kristin Bauer (“True Blood”) is 53. Actor Peter Facinelli (“Nurse Jackie”) is 46. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled (KAL’-ehd) is 44. Actress Maia (MY’-ah) Campbell (“In the House”) is 43. Country singer Joe Nichols is 43. Musicians Randy and Anthony Armstrong of Contemporary Christian band Red are 41. Actress Jessica Bowman (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”) is 39. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 38. Actress Jessica Camacho (“Taken,” “The Flash”) is 37. Singer-guitarist Mike Gossin of Gloriana is 35. Drummer Ben Wysocki of The Fray is 35. Singer Lil Fizz of B2K is 34. Singer Aubrey Collins (Trick Pony) is 32. Singer-actress Rita Ora is 29.

