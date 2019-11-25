On Nov. 25, 1952, the Agatha Christie play “Mousetrap” opened in London. It became the longest-running play ever.

In 1961, Don and Phil Everly were sworn in to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in Nashville and later reported to Camp Pendleton in San Diego.

In 1968, The Beatles’ “White Album” was released.

In 1976, The Band gave its final performance in San Francisco. The concert was documented in the movie “The Last Waltz.”

In 1969, John Lennon returned his MBE medal to the queen to protest Britain’s support for U.S. involvement to Vietnam, among other things. The other three Beatles kept their medals, which they received in 1965.

In 1984, the Ethiopian famine relief song “Do They Know It’s Christmas” by Band Aid was recorded in London. The session was organized by singer Bob Geldof of Boomtown Rats and Ultravox singer Midge Ure.

In 1985, Bobby Brown announced he was leaving the group New Edition for a solo career.

In 1992, Whitney Houston’s first movie, “The Bodyguard,” opened nationwide. The movie’s theme song “I Will Always Love You” was already a number-one song when the film opened.

Also in 1992, the movie “Aladdin” opened nationwide.

In 1998, comedian Flip Wilson died of liver cancer at his home in Malibu, California. He was 64.

Also in 1998, actor Michael J. Fox revealed he had Parkinson’s disease.

In 2002, actor Nicolas Cage filed for divorce from singer Lisa Marie Presley. They had been married for four months.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Kathryn Crosby is 86. Singer Bob Lind is 77. Actor-game show host Ben Stein is 75. Actor John Larroquette is 72. “Dancing With The Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli is 64. Singer Amy Grant is 59. Singer Mark Lanegan (Queens of the Stone Age and Screaming Trees) is 55. Singer Tim Armstrong of Rancid is 54. Actor Steve Harris (“Friday Night Lights,” ”The Practice”) is 54. Actor Billy Burke (“Twilight” films) is 53. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 53. Guitarist Rodney Sheppard of Sugar Ray is 53. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon is 51. Actress Jill Hennessy (“Crossing Jordan”) is 50. Actress Christina Applegate is 48. Actor Eddie Steeples (“My Name Is Earl”) is 46. Actor Kristian Nairn (“Game of Thrones”) is 44. Actor Jerry Ferrara (“Entourage”) is 40. Actress Katie Cassidy (“Arrow,” new “Melrose Place”) is 33. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 28.

