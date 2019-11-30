On Nov. 30, 1965, the state of Colorado declared “Rolling Stones Day,” in honor of the Stones concert in Denver.

In 1969, Simon and Garfunkel’s first TV special was broadcast in the U.S.

In 1974, singers-songwriters Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson were married.

In 1977, David Bowie sang a duet of “Little Drummer Boy” with Bing Crosby on Crosby’s Christmas special, which aired on television shortly after Crosby died.

In 1988, LL Cool J performed the first rap concert in Africa, in Ivory Coast.

In 1996, entertainer Tiny Tim died after performing his signature song, “Tiptoe Thru The Tulips,” at a benefit concert in Minneapolis. Reports put his age at either 64 or 66.

In 2000, Loverboy bassist Scott Smith was washed off his boat about four miles off the coast of San Francisco. His body was never found.

In 2004, Ken Jennings lost on “Jeopardy!” after winning 74 times and $2.5 million.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer-record company executive Jimmy Bowen is 82. Director Ridley Scott is 82. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 74. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 67. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 66. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 65. Singer Billy Idol is 64. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 62. Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 62. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 56. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 54. DJ Steve Aoki is 42. Singer Clay Aiken (“American Idol”) is 41. Actress Elisha Cuthbert (“24”) is 37. Actress Kaley Cuoco (KWOH’-koh) (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 34. Model Chrissy Teigen (TY’-gen) is 34. Actress Christel Khalil (“The Young and the Restless”) is 32.

