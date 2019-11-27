Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

November 27, 2019 5:29 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of November 27, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John; $2,935,188; $130.54.

2. Sandy & Junior; $2,260,403; $54.38.

3. Phil Collins; $2,145,965; $144.69.

4. Guns N’ Roses; $2,003,111; $127.13.

5. Muse; $1,921,982; $85.11.

6. Post Malone; $1,913,809; $116.49.

7. Ariana Grande; $1,869,662; $93.54.

8. Jonas Brothers; $1,707,481; $105.02.

9. Cher; $1,485,624; $127.42.

10. Eric Church; $1,471,468; $85.74.

11. John Mayer; $1,427,545; $95.41.

12. Tool; $1,355,902; $101.17.

13. Iron Maiden; $1,302,161; $63.86.

14. Michael Bublé; $1,297,724; $111.91.

15. Shawn Mendes; $1,282,430; $80.65.

16. Little Mix; $1,274,903; $58.85.

17. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,250,039; $117.47.

18. Zac Brown Band; $1,241,128; $60.24.

19. Backstreet Boys; $1,234,347; $98.73.

20. Florida Georgia Line; $1,219,752; $68.38.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

