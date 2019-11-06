Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Tribute to late singer David Cassidy planned in Florida

November 6, 2019 11:33 am
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two years after the death of former teen idol David Cassidy, the new owners of his Fort Lauderdale home plan to post a plaque honoring him.

Thomas L. White, who co-own the home known as Casa de Mayan, says the tribute is meant to recognize Cassidy’s achievements as a singer, actor and horse racing enthusiast.

White tells the South Florida SunSentinel he knows Cassidy still has millions of fans because he hears from them all the time.

The plaque will be unveiled Nov. 21, the anniversary of Cassidy’s death from liver and kidney failure. It will be placed on the exterior wall and open to public viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

Cassidy rose to fame as the star of “The Partridge Family” in the 1970s.

