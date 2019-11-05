Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Universal won’t be cited for electric shocks at water park

November 5, 2019 2:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal investigators say Universal Orlando Resort won’t be cited for electrical problems that led to lifeguards getting shocked at its water park, saying the resort was unaware something was wrong.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says in a report released this week that five lifeguards reported receiving electric shocks last June at the Volcano Bay water park. The lifeguards were taken to a hospital for observation after they reported feeling tingling in the water. They were released the same day.

A Universal official told investigators that engineers measured 20 to 30 volts on a sidewalk. The cause was found to be electrical wiring damaged during construction that sent electrical current through the ground.

Universal spokesman Tom Schroder says the problem is resolved and the park is safe.

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term