WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended October 26th.

FICTION

1. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

Advertisement

3. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

4. “Dork Diaries” by Rachel Renee Russell (Aladdin Paprebacks)

5. “The Deserter” by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

8. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro (Little, Brown)

9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

10. “The Water Dance” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

NONFICTION

1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. “Me: Elton John Official Autobiography” by Elton John (Henry Holt)

3. “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)

4. “Binging with Babish” by Andrew Rea (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

5. “Trump vs. China” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

6. “The Way I Heard It” by Mike Rowe (Gallery)

7. “I Really Need This Today: Words to Live By” by Hoda Kotb (Putnam)

8. “Three Days on the Brink” by Bret Baier (Morrow)

9. “Nothing Fancy” by Alison Roman (Clarkson N. Potter)

10. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. “The Deserter” by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Gaurdians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Burning White” by Brent Weeks (Orbit)

5. “Whisper of Bones” by Melinda Leigh (Montlake Romance)

6. “Shelter for Penelope” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

7. “Bad Memory” by Lisa Fray (Thomas & Mercer)

8. “Agent Running in the Field” by John le Carre (Viking)

9. “Meant to Be Yours” by Susan Mallery (HQN)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)

2. “Brief Answers to the Big Questions”

3. “Me: Elton John Official Autobiography” by Elton John (Henry Holt)

4. “Exonerated” by Dan Bongino (Post Hill)

5. “Performance Driven Thinking” by David L. Hancock and Bobby Kipper (Morgan James)

6. “Starter Sourdough” by Carroll Pellegrinelli (Rockridge)

7. “Empire of the Summer Moon” by S.C. Gwynne (Scribner)

8. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover (Random House)

9. “Three Days on the Brink” by Bret Baier (Morrow)

10. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.