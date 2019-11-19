Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

White House Christmas tree to be delivered on Monday

November 19, 2019 11:36 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is gearing up for Christmas. Melania Trump is set to receive the official White House Christmas tree on Monday afternoon.

The Christmas tree is coming from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. Owner Larry Snyder won an annual contest held by the National Christmas Tree Association, earning the honor of gifting a tree from his farm to the White House.

The White House didn’t provide details about the tree in its announcement Tuesday.

But the tree will arrive at the front door of the White House by horse-drawn carriage and become the focal point of Christmas in the White House Blue Room.

Advertisement

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address