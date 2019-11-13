Listen Live Sports

With success and offers, Sterling K. Brown learns to say no

November 13, 2019 1:04 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — With a hit TV series, awards, plus film and TV opportunities, Sterling K. Brown admits he’s experienced “a lot of pinch me moments” in recent years. But, with all those possibilities and offers, the “This is Us’’ star has also learned a very important lesson— how to say no.

The 43-year-old says it’s not an ungrateful no, but a “no, with integrity.”

One opportunity he did carve out time for is the buzzed-about drama “Waves,” directed by Trey Edward Shults, and out Friday.

Brown also voices a character in “Frozen 2” and has a role in season three of Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He’s also launched his own production company and is developing a film with Kerry Washington.

