Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Woman fired over access to leaked tape of ABC’s Amy Robach

November 7, 2019 3:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A CBS News employee has lost her job following reports that she may have been involved in the leak of video that showed ABC’s Amy Robach complaining that her bosses didn’t run a story about a Jeffrey Epstein accuser.

A network executive, speaking Thursday on condition of anonymity because it was a personnel issue, said the woman is no longer employed at CBS News. The network declined comment.

The person had recently left a job at ABC.

A person at ABC familiar with the matter who also spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason said ABC News informed CBS that the woman had access to the tape. It’s not clear if the woman leaked the tape to the conservative website Project Veritas or to someone else who may have done so. Project Veritas has not identified its source.

Advertisement

Robach’s comments raised questions about ABC’s commitment to airing a tough story about sexual misconduct.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'