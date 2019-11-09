Listen Live Sports

Woody Allen and Amazon end legal battle

November 9, 2019 7:55 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Woody Allen and Amazon.com have ended their legal battle.

The filmmaker had sued Amazon in February after the online giant ended his 2017 contract without ever releasing a completed film, “A Rainy Day in New York.” Amazon had responded that Allen, whose daughter Dylan has accused him of molesting her when she was a girl, breached the 4-movie deal by making insensitive remarks about the #MeToo movement. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations made by his daughter.

In papers filed Friday in U.S. District Court, Allen and Amazon agreed that the case should be dismissed without prejudice. Terms were not disclosed.

“A Rainy Day in New York” was released overseas, but not in the U.S. Allen’s career has slowed in recent years, with several actors who had appeared in his films saying they would not work with him again.

