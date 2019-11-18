Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Young priest confronts mysteries of past in Harris’ thriller

November 18, 2019 12:08 pm
 
2 min read
      

“The Second Sleep,” Alfred A. Knopf, by Robert Harris

Christopher Fairfax is a newly ordained priest assigned by his bishop in 1468 to ride out to the isolated English village of Addicott St. George to handle the funeral of its longtime vicar, Thomas Lacy, who died suddenly in an accident. Well-meaning but inexperienced, Fairfax becomes ensnared in a situation where he must deal with inscrutable locals, hidden forces and strange artifacts dug up from the earth.

Fairfax quickly finds out things are different than they seem at first blush. The reader does, too, when Harris introduces a significant twist early in the story. If you want to avoid that spoiler, stop reading this review now.

Harris has built a steady career writing historical novels based on the rise and fall of Cicero, Neville Chamberlain’s notorious “peace in our time” deal with Adolf Hitler and France’s infamous Dreyfus affair. He has strayed into alternative histories, too, with “Fatherland: a Novel,” set in 1964 where the Nazis won World War II.

Advertisement

This book is also set in an imagined reality, one that is hundreds of years in the future after a global cataclysm in our current time. The artifacts being collected in this post-technological time include plastic straws and an iPhone. What did 21st-century beings use these artifacts for? People in the book aren’t quite sure. And the authorities — Fairfax’s church foremost among them — absolutely do not want people digging up and studying the distant past.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Lacy had ignored that injunction. Inevitably, Fairfax gets drawn in, too.

Harris is a fluid writer who expertly sets the scene and then turns the screw bit by bit to build tension. The book subtly explores themes of faith, the risks of technology and the power of the state to control knowledge.

There are engaging characters like Nicholas Shadwell, the heretical, wheezy researcher of the forbidden past. Local mill owner Capt. John Hancock is an overbearing capitalist always in overdrive and always interesting. But as the main character, Fairfax can come off as too much of a milquetoast.

And the end of the book seems kind of abrupt after some 300 pages of patient, methodical buildup. The villain gives a monologue that ties up some loose ends and then the book seems to just stop suddenly.

It feels like a roller coaster ride that ends before that last big plunge.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal