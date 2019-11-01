Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Zac Posen, red carpet favorite, shuts down fashion label

November 1, 2019 9:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Zac Posen is shutting down his namesake label.

Posen has been a red carpet favorite for close to two decades. He’s known for glamorous, body-hugging gowns, often with long trains or big, flamboyant ruffles, for stars like Katie Holmes and Rihanna.

An announcement from the owners, House of Z and Z Spoke, noted late Friday that the company could no longer continue operations. It had been in a sale process.

Posen, 39, said he was “deeply saddened that the journey of nearly 20 years has come to an end.” He launched his label in 2001.

Advertisement

Posen also serves as creative director for the Brooks Brothers women’s collection.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb