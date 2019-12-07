Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

AP’s top songs of 2019: Jhené Aiko, Sam Smith, Normani

December 7, 2019 12:41 pm
 
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The top 10 songs of the year by Associated Press Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu.

1. Jhené Aiko, “Triggered (freestyle)”: Jhené Aiko brilliantly captures so many emotions in one song on “Triggered (freestyle),” as she rapidly spits out lyrics in a raw way that range from “I HATE YOU SO MUCH RIGHT NOW” to “Sup, you up?” She’s a ball of emotions, but she’s direct and honest, and those lyrics are piercing and appealing, and make for a great song — rather, the song of the year. She’s trying to move on, but she needs closure. She’s saying I hate what you did, but I can’t still be with anyone else intimately yet. She’s angry. And bitter. And hurt. And healing. Overall, she’s human. And she’s a beast of a songwriter.

2. Sam Smith and Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”: Sam Smith’s recent songs have been a batch of dance-flavored bops, and we need more of it.

3. H.E.R., “Make It Rain — Live at Austin City Limits”: H.E.R. is one of the best live performers of our time, and her rendition of Foy Vance’s “Make It Rain” is heavenly. Her magical guitar playing mixed with her powerful voice — and the voices of her groundbreaking background singers — make this track one of the best of the year.

Advertisement

4. Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”: The award for the song most likely to make you cry goes to breakthrough singer Lewis Capaldi, who bares it all on “Someone You Loved,” one of the songs we loved all year long.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. Daddy Yankee and Snow, “Con Calma”: Though the contemporary Latin music world has been dominated by young and emerging acts, Daddy Yankee has continued to shine brightly, and he’s even outshone most of his counterparts. Long after blazing the charts with “Gasolina,” he’s still putting out hits, and this year it was with the anthemic “Con Calma.” And we’re talking about the original version featuring rapper Snow, not the gentrified one with Katy Perry.

6. Kehlani featuring Ty Dolla $ign: Kehlani and Ty Dolla $ign are the prom king and queen of R&B thanks to this hella addictive track.

7. Chris Brown featuring Gunna, “Heat”: Chris Brown’s “Indigo” album has 32 tracks, but “Heat” is the hottest.

8. City Girls, “Act Up”: Wake up. Brush teeth. Wash face and body. Listen to “Act Up.” Leave the house feeling untouchable.

9. Rosalía and Ozuna, “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi”: Rosalía. Can. Do. No. Wrong.

10. Normani, “Motivation”: I probably account for 70 million of the 72 million views Normani’s fun, striking and eye-popping “Motivation” has on YouTube. The song and video is just the beginning for this future icon.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize