Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Atwood, Nesbit among those honored by Center for Fiction

December 10, 2019 11:29 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The art of invention itself was a special guest as the Center for Fiction honored Margaret Atwood and Hulu, literary agent Lynn Nesbit and debut author De’Shawn Charles Winslow.

At a gala ceremony in Manhattan on Tuesday night, the center presented a lifetime achievement award to Nesbit and a prize for best first novel to Winslow for “In West Mills.” Atwood, Hulu senior vice president Craig Erwich and producer-showrunner Bruce Miller were on hand to receive the center’s inaugural “On Screen” award for best adaptation of a literary novel, given for the Hulu miniseries based on Atwood’s dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The Center for Fiction is a not-for-profit organization based in New York City.

Sales for literary fiction have struggled in recent years, a slump many in publishing blame on the nonstop headlines that keep the reading public distracted. Nesbit’s clients include historian Robert Caro and investigative journalist Ronan Farrow, but on Tuesday she urged a “shout out” for fiction as a way to see beyond the current “Reality TV” world. “Handmaid’s Tale” actress Ann Dowd, who introduced the “On Screen” award winners, remembered reading Atwood’s novel when it came out in the 1980s and being immediately transported by her “beautiful prose” even as she was frightened by its depiction of a theocracy in which women are almost entirely suppressed.

Advertisement

Atwood noted that some women’s rights protesters have held up posters saying “Make ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Fiction Again.’ Atwood suggested a different choice of words, noting that in a country like her imaginary Gilead she would not be permitted to give her speech and those in the audience would be banned from attending.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

“Let’s say instead ‘Keep ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Fiction.’” Atwood said. “That’s where it belongs.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia