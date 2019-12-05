Listen Live Sports

Booksellers get holiday bonuses from James Patterson

December 5, 2019 8:24 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Bookstore employees from Mystic, Connecticut to Houston and San Francisco all have a happy holiday story to share: a $500 bonus from bestselling author James Patterson.

Patterson announced Thursday that 500 gifts of $500 each — 100 of those gifts going to children’s booksellers — would be handed out for his annual Holiday Bookseller Bonus Program. The recipients were chosen from a pool of more than 2,500 nominations, with applications based on the question ““Why does this bookseller deserve a holiday bonus?”

The program is administered by Patterson and the American Booksellers Association, which represents the country’s independent bookstores. Patterson has donated millions of dollars in recent years to bookstores, school libraries and literacy programs.

“I’ve said this many times before, but I can’t say it enough: booksellers save lives,” Patterson said in a statement. “Children’s booksellers especially — they guide children to books they’ll genuinely enjoy and in turn create a new generation of readers. I’m happy to be able to acknowledge them and the important work they do in any way that I can this holiday season.”

