Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

California library gains hundreds of presidential documents

December 12, 2019 8:14 pm
 
1 min read
      

SAN MARINO, Calif. (AP) — History scholars are getting a new trove of priceless presidential papers to pore over at Southern California’s Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens.

The Huntington announced Thursday that 340 artifacts focusing on presidential administrations from the 18th to the 20th centuries are being donated by L. Dennis and Susan R. Shapiro from their personal collection.

Among the papers are numerous letters between the nation’s second and sixth presidents, John Adams and his son, John Quincy Adams. Other papers include letters from first ladies Dolley Madison and Abigail Adams.

“I collected the Adamses because I personally connected with their feelings toward family and country and felt that they were underappreciated,” Shapiro, a retired chairman and CEO of Lifeline Systems Inc., said in a statement. “But the wisdom of these two men, made evident in their frequent correspondence, speaks volumes about human dignity and empathy and the deep connection between them.”

Advertisement

The collection will anchor a new Shapiro Center for American History and Culture that Huntington officials say will provide online access to more of its historical documents.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

The center will also fund a biennial book prize for scholarly works and two additional fellowships for American history and culture researchers, as well as lectures and exhibitions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein