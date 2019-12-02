Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 8-14

Dec. 8: Singer Jerry Butler is 80. Drummer Bobby Elliott of The Hollies is 78. Actress Mary Woronov (“Eating Raoul,” “The Munsters” films) is 76. Actor John Rubinstein (“Family,” ”Crazy Like a Fox”) is 73. Singer Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals is 71. Actress Kim Basinger is 66. Guitarist Warren Cuccurullo (Duran Duran, Missing Persons) is 63. Guitarist Phil Collen of Def Leppard is 62. Country singer Marty Raybon (The Raybon Brothers, Shenandoah) is 60. Guitarist Marty Friedman (Megadeth) is 57. Actress Teri Hatcher is 55. Actor David Harewood (“Supergirl,” ”Homeland”) is 54. Singer Sinead O’Connor is 53. Actor Matthew Laborteaux (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 53. Guitarist Ryan Newell of Sister Hazel is 47. Actor Dominic Monaghan (“Lost,” ”Lord of the Rings”) is 43. Actor Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries,” ”Lost”) is 41. Singer Chrisette Michele is 37. Country singer Sam Hunt is 35. Singer Kate Voegele (“One Tree Hill”) is 33. Drummer Jen Ledger of Skillet is 30. Actress Wallis Currie-Wood (“Madam Secretary”) is 28.

Dec. 9: Actor Kirk Douglas is 103. Actor-writer Buck Henry is 89. Actress Judi Dench is 85. Actor Beau Bridges is 78. Actor Michael Nouri is 74. Singer Joan Armatrading is 69. Actor Michael Dorn (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 67. Actor John Malkovich is 66. Country singer Sylvia is 63. Singer Donny Osmond is 62. Bassist Nick Seymour of Crowded House is 61. Comedian Mario Cantone (“Sex and the City”) is 60. Actor David Anthony Higgins (“Malcolm in the Middle,” “Ellen”) is 58. Actor Joe Lando (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 58. Actress Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives,” ”Sports Night”) is 57. Keyboardist Jerry Hughes of Yankee Grey is 54. Singer-guitarist Thomas Flowers of Oleander is 52. Guitarist Brian Bell of Weezer is 51. Singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers is 50. Businesswoman and TV personality Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”) is 50. Actress Allison Smith (“The West Wing,” ”Kate and Allie”) is 50. Former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 49. Country singer David Kersh is 49. Actress Reiko Aylesworth (“24”) is 47. Drummer Tre Cool of Green Day is 47. Rapper Canibus is 45. Singer Imogen Heap is 42. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) is 41. Actor Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 39. Actress Jolene Purdy (“Under the Dome,” ”Donnie Darko”) is 36. Actor Joshua Sasse (“Galavant”) is 32. Actress Ashleigh Brewer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 29.

Dec. 10: Actress Fionnula Flanagan (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 78. Actor Tommy Kirk is 78. Singer Chad Stuart of Chad and Jeremy is 78. Singer Ralph Tavares of Tavares is 78. Actress-singer Gloria Loring is 73. Drummer Walter “Clyde” Orange of The Commodores is 73. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 68. Actress Susan Dey is 67. Musician Paul Hardcastle is 62. Actor John York (“General Hospital”) is 61. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 59. Actress Nia Peeples is 58. TV chef Bobby Flay is 55. Bassist Scot Alexander of Dishwalla is 48. Drummer Meg White of The White Stripes is 45. Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui (“Entourage”) is 44. Rapper Kuniva of D12 is 44. Actor Alano Miller (“Underground,” ”Jane the Virgin”) is 40. Bassist Noah Harmon of Airborne Toxic Event is 38. Actor Patrick John Flueger (“Chicago P.D.”) is 36. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 34. Actress Raven-Symone (“That’s So Raven,” ”The Cosby Show”) is 34. Actress-singer Teyana Taylor is 29. Actress Kiki Layne (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) is 28.

Dec. 11: Actress Rita Moreno is 88. Singer David Gates of Bread is 79. Actress Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”) is 79. Singer Brenda Lee is 75. Singer Paul Beasley of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 75. Actress Linda Day George (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 75. Actress Teri Garr is 72. Actress Bess Armstrong is 66. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 65. Bassist Mike Mesaros of The Smithereens is 62. Bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue is 61. Actor Ben Browder (“Stargate SG-1”) is 57. Singer-bassist Justin Currie of Del Amitri is 55. Bassist David Schools of Widespread Panic is 55. Actor Gary Dourdan (“C.S.I.”) is 53. Actress-comedian Mo’Nique is 52. Actor Max Martini (“The Unit”) is 50. Rapper-actor Mos Def (Yasiin Bey) is 46. Actor Rider Strong (“Boy Meets World”) is 40. Actress Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) is 35. Actress Karla Souza (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 33. Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld is 23.

Dec. 12: Game-show host Bob Barker is 96. Singer Connie Francis is 82. Singer Dionne Warwick is 79. Singer-guitarist Dickey Betts (Allman Brothers) is 76. Actor Wings Hauser is 72. Actor Bill Nighy (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 70. Actor Duane Chase (“The Sound of Music”) is 69. Singer-percussionist Sheila E. is 62. Actress Sheree J. Wilson (“Walker, Texas Ranger,” ”Dallas”) is 61. Guitarist Eric Schenkman of Spin Doctors is 56. Bassist Nicholas Dimichino of Nine Days is 52. Actress Jennifer Connelly is 49. Actress Madchen Amick (“My Own Worst Enemy,” ”Twin Peaks”) is 49. Actress Regina Hall is 49. Actress Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory,” ”Blossom”) is 44. Actress Sky Katz (“Raven’s Home”) is 15.

Dec. 13: Actor Dick Van Dyke is 94. Actor Christopher Plummer is 90. Country singer Buck White of The Whites is 89. Actor-singer John Davidson is 78. Actress Kathy Garver (“Family Affair”) is 74. Singer Ted Nugent is 71. Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan) is 71. Guitarist Ron Getman of The Tractors is 71. Country singer-guitarist Randy Owen of Alabama is 70. Actress Wendie Malick (“Hot in Cleveland,” ”Just Shoot Me”) is 69. Country singer John Anderson is 65. Singer Morris Day of The Time is 63. Actor Steve Buscemi is 62. Actor Johnny Whitaker (“Family Affair”) is 60. Bassist John Munson of Semisonic is 57. Reality TV star NeNe Leakes (“The New Normal,” ”The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 53. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 52. Actor James Kyson Lee (“Heroes”) is 44. Actress Kimee Balmilero (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 40. Actress Chelsea Hertford (“Major Dad”) is 38. Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence is 38. Actor Michael Socha (“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”) is 32. Trumpeter Wesley Watkins of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 32. Actor Marcel Spears (“The Mayor”) is 31. Singer Taylor Swift is 30. Actress Maisy Stella (“Nashville”) is 16.

Dec. 14: Singer-actress Abbe Lane is 88. Actor Hal Williams (“227,” ”Sanford and Son”) is 85. Actress-singer Jane Birkin (“Death on the Nile,” “Evil Under the Sun”) is 73. Singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson of Tony Orlando and Dawn is 73. Actress Dee Wallace (“E.T.”) is 71. Bassist Cliff Williams (AC/DC) is 70. Actor T.K. Carter (“The Sinbad Show,” “Punky Brewster”) is 63. Singer-guitarist Mike Scott of The Waterboys is 61. Singer-whistle player Peter “Spider” Stacy of The Pogues is 61. Actress Cynthia Gibb (TV’s “Fame”) is 56. Actress Nancy Valen (“Baywatch”) is 54. Actor Archie Kao (“Chicago P.D.”) is 50. Actress Michaela Watkins (“Trophy Wife,” ”The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 48. Singer Brian Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 44. Actor Jackson Rathbone (“Twilight” movies) is 35. Actress Vanessa Hudgens is 31. Singer Tori Kelly is 27.

